Jordan Klepper Ruthlessly Mocks George Santos at Pro-Trump Rally Ahead of Indictment: ‘We Wanna Hear About Your Volleyball Career!’
Because the indictment of Donald Trump wasn’t enough of a racket already, Congressman George Santos (R-NY) showed up to support the former president — which triggered a media frenzy.
Santos, who remains under multiple investigations after faking virtually his entire life’s story, appeared in Manhattan to join the pro-Trump rally being held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and others. Santos’ appearance at the courthouse sparked an instant media crush as reporters converged on him with a flurry of questions.
“I’m here to support the president of the United States being unfairly attacked by a DA,” Santos told reporters. “This DA refuses to take criminals off the street but wants to stretch a misdemeanor to a felony.”
Santos’ appearance was met with hecklers, one of whom happened to be The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper. Klepper mocked Santos by shouting “we wanna hear about your volleyball career,” and also “we wanna hear about the legitimacy you’re bringing to this process.”
Klepper managed to get up close with Santos, though the congressman blew him off after hearing his question.
The chaos continued to escalate and Santos was pursued by hecklers as he walked away from the scene.
Watch above.
