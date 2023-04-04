Jordan Klepper Ruthlessly Mocks George Santos at Pro-Trump Rally Ahead of Indictment: ‘We Wanna Hear About Your Volleyball Career!’

Because the indictment of Donald Trump wasn’t enough of a racket already, Congressman George Santos (R-NY) showed up to support the former president — which triggered a media frenzy.

Santos, who remains under multiple investigations after faking virtually his entire life’s story, appeared in Manhattan to join the pro-Trump rally being held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and others. Santos’ appearance at the courthouse sparked an instant media crush as reporters converged on him with a flurry of questions.

Rep. George Santos arrives at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/1fr73aLcZl — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) April 4, 2023

BREAKING: George Santos makes an appearance outside of Manhattan Courthouse, says he is here in support of the President who has been unfairly attacked #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/BoswiYgn95 — Meech Memez (@MeechMemez) April 4, 2023

“I’m here to support the president of the United States being unfairly attacked by a DA,” Santos told reporters. “This DA refuses to take criminals off the street but wants to stretch a misdemeanor to a felony.”

Santos’ appearance was met with hecklers, one of whom happened to be The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper. Klepper mocked Santos by shouting “we wanna hear about your volleyball career,” and also “we wanna hear about the legitimacy you’re bringing to this process.”

George Santos is here. I couldn't get close but here's a video of The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper shouting questions. pic.twitter.com/11K2hYG0PE — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) April 4, 2023

Klepper managed to get up close with Santos, though the congressman blew him off after hearing his question.

George Santos made a brief visit to the pro-Trump side of the park opposite the courthouse where Trump is due to be arraigned later today. Santos was quickly swarmed by a stampede of reporters pic.twitter.com/0KEeHEB2Jm — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) April 4, 2023

The chaos continued to escalate and Santos was pursued by hecklers as he walked away from the scene.

Currently swarm of people and media chase out George Santos as NYPD try to stop press going into the city streets pic.twitter.com/Cqr2QpS9Nt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 4, 2023

Watch above.

