The View’s Joy Behar advised Dr. Anthony Fauci to get off President Donald Trump’s “bandwagon” and quit the White House coronavirus task force to become a “media darling” on MSNBC or CNN.

Fauci went off on Trump and White House pandemic adviser Scott Atlas in an interview with The Washington Post Friday night — blasting the United States’ Covid-19 response.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” Fauci said to the Washington Post. “It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

The View hosts addressed the interview, blasting Trump’s reaction at a recent rally, which led to “fire Fauci” chants.

“First off, these people — these people chant more than a swami I used to date,” Behar said after watching a clip from the rally. “Here’s the thing with Fauci and the tone-deafness and stupidity of trump. Number one, I was a civil servant, ok. You can’t fire a civil servant so easily. It’s impossible. But I’d say he would be doing Fauci a favor if he could fire him. Fauci needs to quit. Get off president trump bandwagon all together and go on television and become the media darling at CNN, MSNBC, and I bet they’ll put you on at Fox.”

Behar advised that Fauci get out while he can before noting that the Trump campaign plays the Titanic theme song during the president’s rallies. “The irony is completely missed,” she added.

Sunny Hostin also pointed out that Fauci and his family are reportedly receiving death threats, adding that the president is putting them in harm by blasting the health expert at his rallies.

