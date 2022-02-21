Joy Behar and Sara Haines Whip Their Feet Out to Determine Who Has the Best Toes on The View

The hosts of The View tackled an incredibly divisive topic on Monday: their feet.

Whoopi Goldberg inadvertently introduced the topic when she pointed to a Wall Street Journal op-ed written by Kris Frieswick and titled “Here’s Why I’ll Be Keeping My Shoes on in Your Shoeless Home.”

“Stay home! Okay? Because you can’t tell people what you will or will not do when they’ve invited you to their home,” Goldberg said. “You can say you don’t want to come, but you can’t talk to people like that — or can you?”

The topic prompted Joy Behar to put her bare foot onto the table and claim, “Not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have.”

Behar’s fellow co-hosts sang her feet’s praises, calling them “gorgeous” and “the best feet ever” — while Sunny Hostin revealed that her father is “impressed every time that you put your foot on the table.”

“If he ever saw my feet he would leave your mother,” Behar cracked.

All the talk surrounding Behar’s feet led Goldberg to share that they are so infamous, they’ve been honored on wikiFeet, a foot fetish website where users can rate images of celebrities’ feet.

Behar apparently has a respectable rating of four out of five stars, which — while impressive — does not beat Sara Haine’s score of five out of five.

Reacting to news of Haine’s winning score, Behar requested that her co-host also put her foot on the table so that they could compare their features.

“Oh, come on,” Behar said after seeing Haines’ feet. “Your second toe is bigger than your first toes.”

Goldberg then joked that Haine’s score must have been a misprint, prompting Haines to point out the score was a result of a poll.

“Guys, it’s a poll,” she said. “We have to believe it. It was a poll.”

Hostin later shared some breaking news before putting her foot on the table — she also beat out Behar’s wikiFeet score with 4.75 out of five stars.

“This is so disgusting. Can we stop putting people’s feet on the table?” Ana Navarro said before the show’s music started to play, forcing the hosts to cut to commercial.

Watch above, via ABC.

