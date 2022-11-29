Joy Behar Apologizes for Claiming Amy Coney Barrett Belongs to a Hate Group: ‘Sorry About That’

The View co-host Joy Behar apologized on Tuesday for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett belongs to “a hate group.”

During a discussion on Monday’s show about whether Barrett should recuse herself in a LGBTQ-related case the Supreme Court will hear on Dec. 5, considering she belongs to a Christian group called People of Praise, Behar said:

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s religious faith is being called into question again. There are calls for her to recuse herself from a case which is about a web designer who wants to post a statement that she won’t design wedding websites for same-sex couples because it’s against her religious beliefs. Now here’s my question. Does she is, you know, a religious person. She belongs to the people of praise group which the — the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled them a hate group, and their founder has questioned the so-called separation of church and state. They believe that sex should occur only within marriage and, of course, between a man and a woman. They’ve got very specific things that they believe.

However, People of Praise is not labeled a hate group by the SPLC.

At the top of Tuesday’s show, Behar apologized.

“I have to clarify something I said yesterday. I want to correct something. I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group, I just got them mixed up with another group. It was inaccurate,” she said. “So I don’t think that’s right that I should – I have to say, you know, sorry about that … Anyway. I conflated them.”

Behar did not specify which group she conflated People of Praise with.

Watch above via ABC.

