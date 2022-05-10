Joy Behar Applauds Protesters Outside Justice Alito’s Home: Shows ‘What It Feels Like to Lose Your Freedom of Choice’

The View co-host Joy Behar applauded protesters outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, saying that it’s a “good lesson” for the justices.

There were reportedly more than 100 protesters outside his home.

Since Politico obtained and reported last week a draft decision, written by Alito, that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, there have been protests nationwide and outside the homes of Alito, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There are planned Wednesday protests at the homes of the conservative justices – Roberts, Kavanaugh, Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett.

During a segment on Tuesday’s View in response to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) denouncing on Monday those protesting outside the justices’ homes, guest co-host and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Cruz “right after Jan. 6, called the protesters terrorists. He condemned them, now he’s on every side of this issue, and now they’re peacefully protesting which they obviously weren’t.”

Farah went on to say, “On the issue of the Supreme Court, it’s enshrined in the first amendment you have the right to peaceably assemble. And that’s so far what we’re seeing outside of justices’ houses. I will say this, I think the more appropriate have been you is the steps of the Supreme Court. I worry it could begin to look like intimidation at someone’s doorsteps.”

View co-host Whoopi Goldberg interrupted Farah and called what she said “so funny.”

“So does what Alito wrote. Looks the same way to me,” she continued. “It looks like intimidation. And yeah, it’s kind of the same thing.”

“But it also shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice,” said Behar. “He cannot leave the house easily, so maybe that’s a good lesson for them.”

