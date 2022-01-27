Joy Behar Calls Supreme Court a ‘Dictatorial Branch of the Government’

The View co-host Joy Behar called the Supreme Court a “dictatorial branch of the government.”

She made this remark during a discussion on Thursday’s The View about Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court. Breyer is scheduled to appear alongside President Joe Biden on Thursday to make the official announcement.

Behar said:

The Supreme Court is like this dictatorial branch of the government. These are people who are appointed by their own people. They do not answer to the country. They are there for life. The only way to get rid of them is to impeach them which is a long process. I always feel like that particular branch of government is so anti-democracy. The fact that there are no term limits, the fact that you can put, you know, your people on because they agree with you and then they’re there forever influencing maybe three, four generations of Americans. To call that a Democratic institution seems an oxymoron.

“You mean the judiciary,” View co-host Sunny Hostin asked Behar.

“Yes,” replied Behar.

The Supreme Court is constitutionally designed to be a check on the Executive and Legislative branches of the federal government. Although Supreme Court justices are not elected by the people, they are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The American people vote for the president and senators.

Watch, via ABC.

