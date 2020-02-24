The View’s Joy Behar claims she was “never all in” for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) despite the evidence that she’s a massive supporter.

Behar joined her colleagues on Monday to react to Sanders’ triumph in the Nevada caucus, which came after his previous popular vote triumphs in Iowa and New Hampshire. Meghan McCain noted that the Democratic primary is “Bernie’s to lose” as she cycled through the astonished reactions to Sanders from the media and from moderate Democrats.

As the panel analyzed Sanders’ momentum against the Democratic establishment, McCain said his campaign was an “honest” portrayal of how far left the party is.

“This is where I think Democrats are at,” McCain said. “I think the era of the moderate Democrat is long gone. I think it’s full socialism all day long and at least we know now as conservatives it’s going to be the Squad, AOC…”

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Behar cut-in.

“That’s what I believe and what I’m seeing,” McCain continued. “You love him! You named your dog after him!”

The audience laughed at that while Behar countered that she “changed [her] mind” about Sanders and claimed, “I was never all in on Bernie.”

“I named my dog after him, it was a joke,” Behar continued. “I think at that time, I thought Hillary was a shoe-in, so I was having fun with Bernie.”

Behar’s explanations aside, it’s true that she named her dog after the Vermont senator, saying as much when she introduced the two Bernies on The View at one point.

WATCH: @JoyVBehar‘s new pooch Bernie meets his namesake — Sen. @BernieSanders! “Looks like a very smart dog to me,” he told us! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KTS3WZgtKW — The View (@TheView) July 19, 2017

It’s hard to believe Behar isn’t a Bernie superfan. After all, she once said she is “sexually attracted” to him.

I’m sexually attracted to Bernie, and even I want him to pull out! #TBT pic.twitter.com/RqQIGQMb7e — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 9, 2016

