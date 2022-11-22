Joy Behar Confronts CO Governor On Red Flag Law Failing in Light of LGBTQ Club Shooting: ‘Don’t You Think This Needs to be Evaluated?’

The View co-host Joy Behar confronted Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) on Colorado’s red flag law in light of the shooting that killed five people and wounded 18 others at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, went undetected by Colorado’s red flag law, which Polis signed in 2019. That law prohibits the possession, purchase or receiving of firearms by anybody who “poses a significant risk to self or others by having a firearm in his or her custody or control,” according to the Colorado General Assembly.

“Just last year this suspect was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat, but for some reason, that didn’t trigger Colorado’s red flag law, which you signed in 2019,” said Behar during Tuesday’s episode of The View. “How is that possible? Why didn’t authorities take his weapons away? If an incident like this didn’t trigger the law, what is going to trigger the law? Don’t you think this needs to be evaluated again, sir?”

Polis responded that all the facts about the shooting aren’t yet known, but did not rule out reviewing the red flag law:

Of course right now, our focus is really with the victims and healing. It is this red flag law, which means, this was a young man — we don’t know all the fact but we will in the coming days and weeks – but apparently a threat he made, a bomb threat, perhaps a shooting threat in his mother’s neighborhood, he was apprehended, charges weren’t pressed. It could have been the mother dropped the charges or perhaps they decided to go a different way. What this should trigger law enforcement can then seek a red flag or extreme risk protection order just to remove custody of guns from somebody who might be dangerous, right? So not convicted of a crime but a mentally dangerous state, and that’s what we’d like to see more of in Colorado. This is a new law in Colorado, we’ve used it a couple hundred times. But it’s really up to local law enforcement and, in this case, it really looks like we should take a second look at how our local sheriffs used this law to protect people…

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com