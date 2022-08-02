Joy Behar Fawns Over Joe Biden’s Announcement of Zawahiri Killing: ‘He’s Like Liam Neeson!’

The View’s Joy Behar fawned over President Joe Biden’s announcement of the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The show played a soundbite of Biden’s Monday speech announcing the death, where he said the following:

“Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. We make it clear again tonight, that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

“He’s like Liam Neeson,” said Behar, referring to the actor who, as Behar quoted, said in the 2008 film Taken, “I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Zawahiri, who was killed on Saturday in the Afghan capital of Kabul by the United States in a drone strike that fired off two Hellfire missiles, was responsible for numerous attacks against the United States, including the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya in 1998, the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, and 9/11.

Watch above, via ABC.

