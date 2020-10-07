The View co-host Joy Behar fawned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a friendly interview on the 2020 election.

After Pelosi — who is 80-years-old — said that Wednesday’s vice presidential debate should focus on healthcare, Behar — who is 78 — replied, “Nancy, I’m dreaming of the day when we say President Nancy Pelosi. I think that sounds really good.”

“The polls are showing that Biden is ahead in key swing states. It’s very encouraging in many ways — Pennsylvania, et cetera — but I’m still worried that they could steal this election,” she continued. “I know that the Russians are still involved. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security just released a report warning that Russia is a key threat to the election. Now we knew this going into 2016 too, and we saw how that turned out.”

“This is why I’m not counting my chickens at all. I’m still nervous,” Behar declared. “People have to vote, and we have to win in a landslide.”

Pelosi responded, “I’m concerned, but… my motto is, ‘We don’t agonize, we organize.'”

“I have no doubt that the president in typical fashion will lie, cheat and steal to win this election, so we are prepared for that. I’m sorry to have to say that, by being speaker of the House and he’s president of the United States, but that is the reality,” she said, adding, “He’s trying to dismantle the Postal Service to undermine vote by mail. He’s welcoming — inviting practically — the Russian interference into our elections.”

“But again, we’re ready. We’re ready, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that matter how he tries to declare victory, or undermine the electoral college, or try to win in the House — he’s bragging now he’s going to win in the House — I will assure you of this,” Pelosi concluded. “A free and fair election, Joe Biden will be inaugurated and Kamala Harris inaugurated.”

