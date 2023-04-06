Joy Behar Flatly Declares the Republican Party Will Never Again Win a National Election: ‘It’s the Beginning of the End’ of the GOP

Joy Behar tore into the Republican Party — confidently declaring that the GOP is regressing, and that they will never win a national election ever again.

Behar offered her take as her colleagues on The View talked about the sociopolitical priorities of younger voters. After Sara Haines spoke about what these issues mean with regard to schoolchildren, Behar predicted a massive rejection of conservatism as she said “this is the beginning of the end of the Republican Party as I see it.”

“I don’t think that they’re going to win elections anymore in this country. Not national elections,” Behar said. “They are on the wrong side. These kids were born in 1997, not 1897 which is where the Republican Party is going… I don’t want to get killed in school or be in the middle of another tornado or whatever the hell is going on in this country.”

Behar clarified that her argument was that climate change “probably” has something to do with the devastating tornadoes the country has seen recently. Thus, Behar hypothesized that younger voters will demand abortion rights while opposing conservatives’ stances against gun control and addressing climate change.

“The only way the Republican party fights against this is to raise the voting age, stop people from voting,” she said. “All they do is tricks.”

Behar’s take was met with Sunny Hostin’s view that the GOP is obsessed with “grievance politics” and using gerrymandering to defend their power.

Watch above via ABC.

