The View co-host Joy Behar apparently feared that the call by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated “could be used as propaganda” by Russia against the United States.

On Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday, Graham called for Putin to be killed:

What happens is that Putin looks at [President Joe] Biden, he sized him up, he thinks he can get away with it, and he’s going to keep going and going and going, and nobody in the West is going to stop him. How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there more successful Col. Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.

Behar asked The View panel, “Where do you think this ends? What do you think about what he said?”

“I don’t think anybody knows where it ends right now, but … first of all, who cares what Lindsey says, right?” asked co-host Ana Navarro.

Behar interjected and mentioned that Graham is “a United States senator.”

“You think any Russian general is going to be listening to what Lindsey Graham is saying on Fox News,” Navarro added.

“You don’t think Putin could use that as propaganda [against the United States] and [say] ‘look what they’re trying to do over there?’” Behar hit back.

Graham walked back his remarks on Friday and called for Putin to instead be jailed.

