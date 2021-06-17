Joy Behar Rips ‘Jerkoff’ Putin’s Whataboutisms SECONDS Before Whatabouting Trump Insulting the Press

Joy Behar called out Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “whataboutisms” during his post-Biden Summit press conference, then, in a shocking display of zero self-awareness, played the same “whatabout” card in defense of President Joe Biden hectoring Kaitlyn Collins.

Whataboutism is, of course, the rhetorical technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counteraccusation or raising a different issue.

The View opened with a discussion on Biden’s telling Collins that if she didn’t understand the issue underlying her question, she was “in the wrong business” to which he later apologized. After co-host, Whoopi Goldberg introduced the segment she asked Behar if she was surprised by Biden’s temper.

“No,” Behar said, defending Biden in the least shocking television development of the day. “I mean, you know, he’s old at this point like me. We get testy.” Charming.

She then praised ABC News’ Rachel Scott for her tough questioning of Putin, who she appeared to call a “jerkoff” (though a portion of that was inaudible, likely due to ABC censorship/compliance with FCC regulations.)

“Didn’t he go into whataboutisms? What a jerkoff,” Behar said of the Russian president, but in her next breath, she literally raised examples of former President Donald Trump insulting members of the press.

“I would like to take us down memory lane for just a second in terms of responding to the press,” Behar said. “To Abby Phillip, Trump said ‘what a stupid question you asked. I watch you a lot and you ask a lot of stupid questions,’ to Jeremy Diamond he said ‘you don’t have the brains you were born with.'” She then turned to the “very interesting time we are in” but most viewers were likely gobsmacked at Behar’s naked hypocrisy that rendered any further commentary moot.

Later in the segment, Meghan McCain called out the intellectual inconsistencies on display. “Part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment is that just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior,” McCain noted. “What he just did was 100% Trumpy.”

“And I think I would like a little consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs one way or another,” she said before calling out what she sees as differing standards by which the press, especially in Washington DC, treat Biden versus his predecessor.

Then McCain and Goldberg got in a big and ugly personal spat that painted neither of them in a terribly charitable way, which you should really watch to believe.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com