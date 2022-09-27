Joy Behar Rips Kyrsten Sinema’s Popularity with Dems: ‘The Only Person Who Seems to Like Her is Mitch McConnell’

The View‘s Joy Behar criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) as being wholely unlikeable Tuesday – a day after the Democrat was praised by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in his home state.

The University of Louisville hosted a lecture on bipartisanship at its McConnell Center, where McConnell shared high praise of her.

“She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: a genuine moderate, and a dealmaker,” McConnell said of the Arizona Democrat. “She protects the institution of the Senate.”

Sinema later said, “Despite our apparent differences, Senator McConnell and I have forged a friendship, one that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution, our love for our home states and a dogged determination on behalf of our constituents.”

Tuesday, Behar joined a chorus of liberals who have blasted Sinema over her appearance at the event.

“You know, she’s not popular in her own state,” she told ABC’s audience. “Fifty-five percent of women find her unfavorable. Men don’t like her, White voters don’t like her, Hispanic voters don’t like her. Voters 50 and over don’t like her. Younger voters don’t like her. The only person who seems to like her is Mitch McConnell.”

Behar opined Sinema has only courted McConnell’s approval, as she has helped him “obstruct the Democrats.”

She added the moderate Democrat has worn out her welcome within her own party, and her chances of courting Republican voters are slim.

“She’s not going to be popular with the Republicans either, because she doesn’t have a religion, as far as I could tell, and she says that she’s bisexual,” Behar said. “They don’t like that. So I think that she has a problem. She does not help the Democrats.”

The co-host concluded, “We don’t need her.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) was among numerous Democrats who criticized Sinema for her appearance alongside McConnell Monday.

I mean you could be out there helping our candidates @SenatorSinema But my sense is that you would actually prefer the Dems lose control of the Senate and House. https://t.co/Okwg1lyZUT — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 26, 2022

Watch above, via WABC.

