Joy Behar announced during a Thursday taping of The View that she will be temporarily stepping away from the show over concerns about the coronavirus.

According to Variety, the 77-year-old brassy comedian decided to pause her co-hosting duties on the popular daytime talk show at the urging of her daughter, she said. After one week off, Behar said she will then consider when she might return.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar reportedly said during the taping. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Behar’s decision comes amid a sweeping number of cancellations of sporting events and large, public gatherings in an effort to employ social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The show had already begun taping with no studio audience earlier this week.

