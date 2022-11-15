Joy Behar Thinks Garland Should Have Indicted Trump ‘This Morning’ — To Avoid Looking Political

The View co-host Joy Behar blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for not indicting former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected Tuesday announcement that he’s running for president in 2024.

The first segment of Tuesday’s show ridiculed Trump’s planned announcement, which the former president is scheduled to make at his Mar-a-Lago resort following the GOP’s disappointing performance in last week’s midterms. Trump is under investigation in numerous cases.

“Now that Trump is wounded animal this is the exact time Merrick Garland should swoop in and indict him,” said Behar.

“Well this is why he’s announcing, Joy,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Well, that’s exactly why he’s announcing. And already Merrick Garland is a day late and dollar short. he should have done it this morning before this guy announces,” said Behar. “But he didn’t do it yet, which makes it now it looks as though it’s political which is what Merrick Garland was trying to avoid.”

“Well, he has to — he needs a little bit of time because there are at least four, five areas that he’s investigating with Donald Trump,” said Hostin.

“So how about 1 before the announcement,” said Behar. “1.”

Hostin cautioned that the Department of Justice should make sure they have a victorious case against Trump before deciding to indict him.

“Well, I think it’s best that prosecutors look at everything,” said Hostin.

“He’s got about 10 hours,” remarked co-host Ana Navarro, referring to Garland. “I don’t think you’re gonna get it.”

“He’s got to look at everything because you bring a case against Donald Trump, I think that maybe you said it,” said Hostin, looking and pointing at co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“You better win it,” said Griffin.

“You gotta win it,” said Hostin. “It’s gotta stick.”

Watch above via ABC.

