Joy Behar Urges Biden to Come Clean on Classified Docs Fiasco: Just Say ‘I Know I Look Hypocritical’ and Apologize

The View co-hosts discussed Tuesday the ongoing fallout from recent revelations President Joe Biden retained classified documents from his time as vice president and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the segment and played clips from the Sunday shows of various senior Democrats sharing their concerns on the issue. Goldberg then noted Biden is cooperating fully with the special counsel and asked “should this be enough to satisfy people? Or does Biden need to do more?”

Goldberg continued laying out the differences between Biden’s case and that of former President Donald Trump who initially refused to turn over the documents, stonewalled a subpoena, and eventually had the documents seized by authorities in a search of his home.

“So I think that Biden should speak more,” jumped co-host Joy Behar.

“Well, you know, he has said two or three times, ‘I’m telling you, I’m not sure what these are, but everybody is looking into, the the work is being done.’ And the false equality that’s being put out is that he’s done something wrong. Well, I said, don’t we have to? Don’t we have to know what it is?” Goldberg shot back.

“Yeah, but there also has been I mean, I love Joe Biden and I don’t understand this because I know there’s a difference between what he did and what Trump did. A lot of people don’t and will not ever know it because the way it’s covered,” Behar replied, bringing up the optics of Biden’s case.

Goldberg agreed, arguing certain news consumers will never look critically at the issue.

“But it would have been helpful for Joe Biden when it first came out to say, you know, we have tape of Joe Biden saying that Trump did something stupid and shouldn’t have done it and it was bad. Well, he should have said, ‘look, I know I look hypocritical in that tape. Yeah, I’m sorry about that,’” Behar added, urging Biden to own up to the apparent public hypocrisy.

“I didn’t know about this. And now that I know it, I will do what I can to uncover this. I mean, he should be speaking to the American people, or else just act like a Republican and say it’s a witch hunt. Well, and let’s fire Merrick Garland,” Behar jested.

“We know he won’t do that,” interjected Sunny Hostin.

“And he did call Trump careless with these documents. And I think it would go a long way for him to also say, and I was careless. And so we need to not only review these documents, we need to review the processes,” Hostin agreed.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

