Joy Reid and Opponent of Critical Race Theory Clash In Trainwreck Interview: Next Time ‘Give Me at Least a Chance to Complete Two Sentences’

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid hosted conservative filmmaker Christopher Rufo ostensibly to debate critical race theory, but the dialogue was as unproductive as you’d expect. Reid referred to a Twitter beef the two had and called it “water under the bridge” before the contentiousness commenced.

The predictable trainwreck of an exchange began when Reid questioned Rufo about his credentials to discuss critical race theory and related issues. Rufo cited his status as a research fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Reid’s main issue with Rufo seemed to be that he pegs what he sees as undesirable policies and misguided commentators on race as being part of critical race theory.

Rufo referred to Robin DiAngelo, who authored White Fragility, as a critical race theorist.

“She’s not a critical race theorist,” said Reid.

Rufo also alluded to one California teacher who asked elementary school students to cite parts of their identity that were either privileged or oppressed.

At one point during the exchange, Rufo grew frustrated with what he felt was a lack of opportunity to respond.

“Joy, let me respond,” said Rufo. “This is not a monologue. This should be a dialogue, right? Am I right?”

“Well it’s my show, so it’s how I wanna do it,” Reid responded.

“I’ll give you three examples of critical race theory being taught in schools,” he said.

“Hold on one second,” Reid interjected. “No, these are in your talking points. Sir, Chris, these are in your talking points, and I know what you’re gonna say because you said it with Marc Lamont Hill. You repeat these same things. They’re in this manifesto. People can read it online.”

Towards the end of the interview, she suggested critical race theory might as well be “Christopher Rufo theory” and said, “You made up your own thing.”

“I hope next time you give me at least a chance to complete two sentences,” Rufo remarked.

“Not if you’re gonna do talking points,” Reid responded.

Watch about via MSNBC.

