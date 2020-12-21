The balance of the Senate is at stake in the Georgia runoffs in two weeks, which is why the races are getting tons of national attention and everyone is campaigning there.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid spoke with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris about the runoffs Monday night, and asked about working with Mitch McConnell, who could still be Senate Majority Leader if the Republicans win one or both races.

“Democrats have a lot of PTSD about the eight years in which Barack Obama was president of the United States,” Reid said.

She recalled during those eight years, McConnell was “determined to destroy the Obama presidency.”

“Are you going into this administration basically preparing to be in a fight to be in a constant war with Mitch McConnell and the Republicans, whether they’re the majority or the minority?” Reid asked.

Reid noted what Joe Biden has said about working with Republicans, adding that “if we are truly leaders… we have to find a way to work together when it comes to the impact of the virus, the public health impact, the need for the federal government to take responsibility for distribution of the vaccines.”

She said businesses and children who need to see their leaders helping them “could care less” about party affiliation.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]