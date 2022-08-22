Joy Reid Deems Kevin McCarthy ‘The Saul Goodman of Politics’ Who Will ‘Say and Do Anything’ to Defend Republicans’ Actions

Joy Reid ripped House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday night, comparing him to everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer.

The MSNBC host aired a clip of McCarthy predicting Republicans would take the House in the midterms and he will become the next Speaker.

“Now, despite what he might say, nobody really knows what going to happen in November,” Reid stated. “What we do know about the man who wants to be speaker has been helpful, however, in understanding what that might look like. And it leaves, shall we say, much to be desired.”

Reid cited a piece in The New Republic titled “The Bland Ambition of Kevin McCarthy,” which portrays the minority leader as a power-seeking clod devoid of principle.

The host quoted from the piece and said McCarthy will essentially do anything to become speaker.

McCarthy, she said, “has become the Saul Goodman of politics, willing to say and do anything to defend his people as long they pay the right price.”

She aired a montage of McCarthy defending the more controversial members of his caucus, such as Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. In one clip, McCarthy said that while Joe Biden is president, “there’s a lot of problems still within the election process.”

“Oh, Kevin,” reacted Reid. “A person who has followed McCarthy’s political machinations on Capitol Hill told Politico, ‘In a strange way that is hard to explain, he’s gotten more stupid the longer he’s here.'”

The host closed the segment with a snippet of Rep. Liz Cheney saying McCarthy shouldn’t be speaker because “he’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution.”

Reid called Cheney’s comments “savage.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

