Joy Reid Says Canada and Mexico Should Build Walls on U.S. Border After Texas School Shooting: ‘They’d Be Safer’

Joy Reid remarked Tuesday Canadians and Mexicans would be safer if they built walls along their borders with the U.S. following a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Nineteen children and one adult are dead after 18-year0old Salvator Ramos entered the Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde. It is not clear what inspired the slaughter, but Ramos also allegedly murdered his grandmother earlier in the day.

Authorities in Texas are just beginning to investigate what happened and why. The body count has climbed throughout the evening.

On Tuesday’s The ReidOut, the host had an answer for the country’s neighbors to the north and south. Reid opined that citizens in both Mexico and Canada would be safer if they built walls to keep Americans out.

Reid interviewed former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd about the Texas massacre.

The host portrayed the U.S. as North America’s most dangerous place, using school shootings as a lone metric.

“School shootings by country, you want to make it sound like the problem is the border, so the problem is coming over the border from Mexico?” she asked. “Good luck with that, 288 school shootings in the United States thus far this year, eight in Mexico, eight. We are scores of magnitude more dangerous on this side of the border than that one. Maybe Mexico should build a wall to keep the American mass shooters out because that would actually be more logical.”

Dowd said Canada should “build a wall.” He noted 900 people were killed by gunfire last year in the country.

By contrast, Dowd said, 30,000 Americans died by gunfire.

Reid concluded, “You know how many were killed in Canada in schools? Two. So it’s 228-2, yeah, they should build a wall. They’d be safer. We are the ones who should be on the other side of the wall.”

