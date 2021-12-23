Joy Reid Says McCarthy and Jordan Are Trying to Obstruct 1/6 Committee: ‘All the Sand That They Can Into the Gears’

Joy Reid compared Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a bank robber who wants to sit on his own jury on Thursday as she discussed the Jan. 6 House select committee’s interest in speaking with him.

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut, the host discussed the Jan. 6 committee’s request to talk with Jordan about the Capitol riot. So far, Jordan has given no indication he intends to entertain the idea of speaking with committee members.

Reid was incensed by Jordan’s apparent disinterest in speaking with the Jan. 6 committee. The Ohio Republican and ally to former President Donald Trump could potentially chair the House Judiciary Committee if Republicans take back the lower chamber next year.

She also expressed displeasure that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attempted to seat Jordan as one of five Republicans on the committee back in July.

“Republicans in Congress are trying to throw all the sand that they can into the gears of the investigation, including the House minority leader, attempting to install a possible leader of the failed coup, Jim Jordan, on to the investigative committee itself with Jordan.”

She added, “This is like knowing someone participated in a bank robbery and then trying to get them on the jury. “This is bizarre.”

In a letter from Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Jordan was told Wednesday, “We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

