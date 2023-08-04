Joy Reid Says Trump Faces ‘Demographic Reality’ In DC Court With ‘Jamaican Born Woman Of Color’ Judge

MSNBC host Joy Reid says Donald Trump faced “demographic reality” at his DC arraignment for his attempts to overturn the election because both judges involved in the case are women of color.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who presided over the former president’s arraignment on Thursday afternoon, was born in Gujarat, India, but raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Meanwhile, the judge that will preside over the January 6th trial is Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica.

Reid claimed that yesterday’s proceedings were a humbling experience for Trump and that he faced “demographic reality” in DC.

“It’s a humbling, it has to be a humbling day for Donald Trump to finally face justice, particularly there in Washington, D.C. They oppose that venue for many reasons. The demographics of it are interesting,” Reid told an MSNBC panel.

“This magistrate judge is Moxila Upadhyaya,” she added. “A woman of color. The judge he will be facing in the trial, a Jamaican-born woman of color. He seems to be facing sort of demographic reality, legal reality and, you know, situational reality.”

Reid concluded, “He is not President Trump the way that he pretends to be when he’s on the campaign trail. He’s just Donald Trump.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com