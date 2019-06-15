MSNBC’s Joy Reid spoke with 2020 Democratic candidate Cory Booker this morning and asked if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a threat to democracy for actions he’s taking.

Reid asked Booker about turning out the Democratic base when President Donald Trump is “running very specifically to fire up his base on one thing, immigration.”

And if the Democratic base is still frustrated that the party isn’t “fighting” more and everything they do in Congress will just be rejected by McConnell, she asked, “how do you get a movement-like election if the Democratic base is starting to get dispirited?”

Booker talked about the importance of turnout “in African-American communities, in base communities,” and said that the election needs to be more than a “referendum” on Trump, but about “who we are going to be as a nation and who we’ll be to each other.”

Reid went back to McConnell and said that even if Booker wins, McConnell would likely still be there as the “grim reaper”––the nickname McConnell embraced again this week––no matter who’s in control of the Senate.

Booker said that’s part of why “the Democratic Party doesn’t need a savior” people wait for to make everything better.

At one point Reid directly asked the New Jersey senator, “You’re in the Senate. Is Mitch McConnell a threat to democracy?”

“He is a guy that is right now doing things that are preventing change,” Booker said, “even within his own party. We have good bills to lower prescription drugs. We got some people on the Republican side on top of those bills. He won’t let them to the Senate floor.”

Reid again asked, “Does that make him a threat to U.S. democracy?”

“I focus on people,” Booker responded. “When I got people in my community putting aside prescription drugs because they can’t afford them, life-saving prescription drugs, cutting them in half, Mitch McConnell is a threat to that because he’s not letting us do the common-sense things that will make drugs more affordable for people in my low income community. So he is a threat because he’s blocking common-sense things that can make life better for struggling Americans. And for that, I’m sorry.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

