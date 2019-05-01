Juan Guaido Speaks Out Amid Violent Clashes in Venezuela: We’re ‘Determined to Recover Our Freedom’

Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized as the country’s president by the United States and a host of other nations around the world, is speaking out for the first time since the violent protests on Tuesday as part of an effort to overthrow Nicolas Maduro

Appearing Wednesday on Trish Regan Primetime, Guaido said he was not discouraged by the fact Maduro is still in power despite the attempt to oust him.

“More than 190 protests throughout Venezuela saying that we want freedom,” Guaido said. “The Armed forces followed civic protest. We are supporting them. It is time to abandon the dictator… and this is much closer.”

Guaido went on to say that he does not plan to abandon his efforts.

“We are determined to recover our freedom,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

