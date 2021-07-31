Judge Jeanine Rages Against Biden and Harris for Supporting Reinstating Mask Mandates: ‘The Totalitarian Impulse in You Is So Strong’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro blasted attempts on Saturday to reinstate indoor mask mandates amid the rise of the Delta variant, blaming it on the Biden administration failing to meet its July 4 goal of vaccinating 70% of the U.S. adult population.

Pirro argued that the administration is too concerned about the health of non-citizens, referencing Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s threats to Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on an order restricting illegal immigration amid the pandemic.

“He said the governor of Texas was jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody,” she said. “Notice his concern is for non-citizens. Not American citizens. Yet the federal government wants us, American citizens, to mask up, even if we have been vaccinated, even when we are inside.”

Pirro continued, “Nancy Pelosi tells Congress and staff to mask up in the people’s House or face arrests and fines. The truth? The Biden administration failed at their effort to get us vaccinated by July 4. Now we have to pay the price.”

Pirro then played clips of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressing distrust in any vaccine produced under former president Donald Trump.

“Now, you want to mask us because you clearly failed in your effort to get us vaccinated because the totalitarian impulse within you is so strong,” Pirro said. “Nothing makes sense.”

The federal government has not instituted a universal mask mandate, but Biden did announce earlier this week a vaccine-or-mask mandate for federal employees and some contractors while indoors.

Pirro’s comments also come as some cities, including Los Angeles and Washington D.C., have reinstated indoor mask mandates — even for those who are vaccinated — as well as after the House began reimposing fines on lawmakers who fail to mask up within the House chambers.

Most mandates were the result of rising cases and a surge of the Delta variant. The variant has renewed concern about hospitalizations in certain areas, though the overall national rate has remained low.

“This attempt to mask us at a time when hospitalizations and deaths are almost at an all-time low is laughable,” Pirro said, after complaining about undocumented immigrants who were released from ICE custody. “Isn’t the goal to keep people from dying of covid? This new Delta variant isn’t nearly as lethal, although it is contagious. And this is your excuse for mandating people were a mask indoors? You don’t even monitor people coming in from the Southern border.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 7-day average for hospitalizations between July 21–July 27 was 5,475, a 46.3% increase from the prior week. The same weeklong average of new deaths (296) increased 33.3% from the week prior.

The CDC noted that the current average for Covid-19 deaths “is 91.8% lower than the peak observed on January 13, 2021 (3,625) and is 77.1% higher than the lowest value observed on July 10, 2021 (167).”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com