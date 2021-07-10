Judge Jeanine, Tomi Lahren Slam CNN’s Prior Positive Coverage of ‘Bozo’ Michael Avenatti: If You’re Anti-Trump, ‘You Get a Gold Star’

Judge Jeanine Pirro and her guests, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, spent a segment on her show Saturday evening to criticize CNN’s prior coverage of Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for Stormy Daniels and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was sentenced this week to two-and-a-half years in prison for his role in an extortion scheme targeting Nike. He was a frequent sight on news programs after his representation of Daniels and vocal criticisms of Trump, and even publicly floated the idea of running for president in 2020. After his conviction, many media figures who previously lauded him are second-guessing that approach for obvious reasons.

Mediaite named the “Former members of Michael Avenatti’s fan club” the Media Loser of the Day on Friday, and multiple Fox News programs have also slammed their competitors’ coverage of the disgraced attorney.

Pirro introduced the topic after a discussion of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

“Let’s talk about another bozo — that is Avenatti,” she said, describing him as “a Trump-hating guy who was a criminal,” but “the left fawned all over him…simply because he hated Trump and could walk and talk.”

Terrell pointed out that Avenatti was on CNN over 200 times. “They fell in love with him,” he said, but “now, you hear crickets.” He joked that CNN could hire Avenatti “as a legal analyst sitting next to Jeffrey Toobin.”

“They’d be good together — but keep off Zoom!” replied Pirro.

“Where is Brian Stelter in all of this?” asked Lahren. “That’s the man he elevated, that was his old buddy, old pal.”

Lahren criticized Avenatti’s sentence as “another example of liberal privilege.”

“All it takes in left-wing media is to be anti-Trump from the years 2015 to date,” she concluded. “All you have got to be is Trump-deranged and you get a gold star.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com