Napolitano Rebuts Trump’s Exoneration Claim: ‘Must be Some Evidence of Something in There’

Shortly after Donald Trump decried Robert Mueller‘s investigation as “treason,” Andrew Napolitano appeared on Fox News and threw cold water on the president’s claim of being completely exonerated.

The senior judicial analyst was on America’s Newsroom Wednesday for a panel discussion of Attorney General William Barr‘s testimony before Capitol Hill. Napolitano said Barr has the right idea about which parts of Mueller’s report ought to be redacted, and he predicted a legal battle will be imminent if Democrats use those redactions as the pretext to question Mueller and Barr’s conclusions from the investigation.

As the conversation unfolded, Bill Hemmer eventually asked Napolitano about the chances that the names of those who reported to Mueller will be publicly disclosed, in order to provide full context for how the investigation was shaped. The judge doubted that would happen, even as he acknowledged the reports about those close to Mueller who are displeased with how Barr summarized their findings.

Shortly after that, Napolitano explained how Mueller’s report is not so cut and dry for Trump as the president claims it to be:

“I have argued for a couple of weeks that the Barr summary – the four-page attorney general summary – did not say no evidence of conspiracy. It did not say no evidence of obstruction. It said not enough evidence to establish the crime. Establish is lawyerspeak for prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. There must be some evidence of something in there. If there was no evidence of any criminal activity whatsoever then the attorney general would have said that in his four-page summary and he didn’t.”

