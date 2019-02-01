Julián Castro: Northam Needs to Resign, Shouldn’t ‘Remain in a Position of Trust and Authority’

Former HUD Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro called into CNN tonight to blast Governor Ralph Northam and call for him to resign after his racist yearbook photo surfaced.

Castro tweeted this statement earlier tonight, as outrage about the photo of one person in blackface and another in a KKK hood spread:

It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 2, 2019

He told Don Lemon right now Northam does not deserve to “remain in a position of trust and authority.”

Castro noted how this happened in the 80s and Northam was in his 20s. If he brought it up himself in the past, he said, that would be one thing:

“Instead, a journalist had to go find this in a library of that medical school. Otherwise, we wouldn’t even know about it. And so those are the things that I look at in thinking through whether he can maintain the trust and the authority that goes with the governor’s office.”

