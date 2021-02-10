During his presentation Wednesday night, House impeachment manager Joaquin Castro showed an example of one Donald Trump supporter reading one of the former president’s tweets aloud during the storming of the Capitol.

You may remember that minutes before Mike Pence was evacuated, Trump tweeted out, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” (Security footage shown earlier reveals Pence was evacuated at 2:26 — two minutes after Trump sent out that tweet.)

Not only was Trump just straight-up spewing more baseless claims about the election, but he was putting pressure on Pence to do something he could not actually do.

And then Castro showed clips of the mob at the Capitol trashing Pence, with one rioter in particular literally shouting out that above tweet to the others in the crowd.

“The insurgents amplified President Trump’s tweet attacking the vice president with a bullhorn. They were paying attention. And they also followed instructions,” Castro said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Editor’s note: This post originally stated Julian Castro was the impeachment manager. It was actually Joaquin Castro. Mediaite regrets the error.

