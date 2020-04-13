ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The host announced his diagnosis at the top of Monday’s Good Morning America — which he proceeded to host from home after sharing the news. Stephanopoulos has been caring for his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, who tested positive for the virus nearly two weeks ago. The anchor shared that his own diagnosis comes as Wentworth’s symptoms have begun to subside.

“She’s going on her fifth day now with no fever, which is really a great sign. Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day so we’re really happy about that,” Stephanopoulos said, adding that his own diagnosis was “really no surprise” given his proximity to his wife.

Stephanopoulos went on to say that he currently feels asymptomatic.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said. “I’m feeling great.”

Watch above, via ABC.

