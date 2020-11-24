CDC Director Robert Redfield spoke with Fox News’ Dana Perino Tuesday about the Covid-19 vaccine timeline, saying they will start being rolled out by mid-December.

Redfield started out by emphasizing the need for continued vigilance from the American people on following simple, basic mitigation. He pointed out that there’s just no debate about masks — they’re effective and people should wear them to protect each other.

He warned that some parts of the country could see “the health care system overwhelmed” and warned that even in one’s own home, there is a risk of household transmission if people aren’t taking preventative measures.

“Who would ever think rural North Dakota would be in the red zone?” he said. “It’s all in the red zone. It’s really being driven by household gatherings.”

After talking about making safe decisions about reopening schools, Redfield assured that there is good news on the horizon with respect to vaccines — even while saying this “reinforces why I want people to be vigilant.”

“The vaccine is going to begin to be rolled out probably by the end of the second week of December,” he said, estimating around 40 million doses of the vaccine made available by the end of the year.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

