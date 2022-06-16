JUST IN: FBI Informant Says Proud Boys ‘Would Have Killed Mike Pence If Given the Chance’

The Proud Boys intended to kill Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to testimony from an FBI informant that was read during Thursday’s House Select Committee Hearing.

After rioters breached the Capitol, the Secret Service removed Pence and his team to a secure location within the Capitol complex, where they remained for the next four-and-a-half hours until law enforcement could regain control of the Capitol and the certification of the Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election could resume.

“Approximately 40 feet, that’s all there was, 40 feet between the vice president and the mob,” remarked Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the committee member leading that section of the hearing, after playing a video clip showing Pence being evacuated and a digital model of the Capitol, showing the location of the rioters at the time.

Aguilar asked Pence’s legal adviser Greg Jacob, who was with Pence that day, if he was surprised to know how close the mob had been to their evacuation route.

Jacobs replied that he could “hear the din of the rioters in the building while we moved, [but] I don’t think I was aware they were as close as that.”

“Make no mistake that the vice president’s life was in danger,” said Aguilar. “A confidential informant from the Proud Boys told the FBI that the Proud Boys ‘would have killed Mike Pence if given the chance.'”

The congressman read from an affidavit from the informant, referred to as “W-1,” in which he stated that members of his organizations had talked about their plans and if anyone “got their hands on” Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), or other members of Congress, they would have “killed” them. Pence was specifically highlighted as a target.

Aguilar introduced photos from the National Archives showing Pence sheltering in a secure, underground location as the rioters stormed through the Capitol. In a photo at 4:19 pm, Pence is seen looking at a tweet President Donald Trump had just sent, finally asking the rioters to leave the Capitol.

“Vice president Pence was the focus of the violent attack,” Aguilar stated.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Find all Mediaite’s coverage of the January 6 hearings here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com