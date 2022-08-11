Shannon Bream, the veteran journalist and legal correspondent, has been named the new host of Fox News Sunday, replacing longtime host Chris Wallace who left Fox for CNN last December. Bream will will begin her hosting duties on Sept. 11, the network said in a statement.

Bream has been with Fox since 2007 and hosted Fox News @ Night. She signed a multi-year extension with Fox in Jan. 2020.

A “rotation of journalists” will take her position on Fox News @ Night until a replacement is found, the network said. Bream will continue in her role as Fox News chief legal correspondent.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News,” Bream said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Bream appeared on Fox News shortly after the news broke and was congratulated by anchor Sandra Smith:

Sandra: “Let’s bring in Shannon Bream, as of today anchor of FOX News Sunday! FOX News making that announcement just a short time ago. I feel so honored to be the first to say that on air. Shannon, congratulations to you and welcome. I know that I speak for everyone when I say we cannot look forward enough to watching you every Sunday. Congratulations again, Shannon.” Shannon: “Thank you so much. We won’t have a shortage of news as we can tell from today and this week.” Sandra: “Starts September 11th, right?” Shannon: “It will, we’ll kick it off on September 11th. Grateful to be a part of this family and have that new opportunity and it’s such a momentous time in Washington as we’re all sitting here waiting on the Attorney General.”

Wallace left Fox News after 18 years at the network to join CNN+, the ill-fated streaming service. After its implosion, CNN named Wallace the anchor of a Sunday night show which will debut in the fall.

Wallace told The New York Times that working at Fox News became “unsustainable” in the wake of the 2020 election and Jan. 6.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at [the network],” he said.

“I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion,” Wallace continued, “but when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was January 6 an insurrection? I found that unsustainable. I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job.”

