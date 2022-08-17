JUST IN: LeBron James Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Lakers for $97.1 Million

LeBron James has no plans on leaving Los Angeles as a huge contract extension for the basketball legend was just announced Wednesday afternoon.

James, who has been with the Lakers since 2018, agreed to a two-year $97.1 million dollar deal.

According to ESPN, the extension makes James the “highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money, surpassing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.”

This new deal will make James ineligible for trade in the 2022-2023 season, ensuring that the star will still don the purple and gold Lakers jersey until 2024.

The news comes as son Bronny James is in the midst of his own recruitment season, looking to sign with a college in the coming months.

According to The Athletic, Bronny, who’s entering his senior year of high school, has already received numerous offers from “Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.”

James took to Twitter on Tuesday night to dispel rumors that his son had made an official pick.

“He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities,” tweeted James. “When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑”

