Newsmax, which has seen a surge in its audience in the wake of viewer anger at Fox News over the ouster of Tucker Carlson, is set to capitalize on its newfound popularity with a fresh prime time show, Mediaite has learned.

The network is launching a five-person panel program next week in the 9 p.m. hour, starring radio host Chris Plante, Newsmax host Jenn Pellegrino, and three others. The show is expected to debut Monday, May 8.

The show sounds suspiciously similar to another program on conservative cable news: The Five, a five-person panel program that has been a smash hit on Fox News since its conception by Roger Ailes in 2011. Since Donald Trump left the White House in 2021, The Five has emerged as one of the most-watched programs in cable news, frequently besting the ratings juggernauts in Fox News prime time.

While Newsmax has seen its audience surge and Fox News has seen its own plummet in the wake of the Carlson ouster, Fox remains by far the more popular cable news network in the ratings.

The Daily Beast reported in April that Newsmax was considering a five-person panel show for prime time, in a bid to replicate the success of The Five on Fox.

Newsmax did not respond to a request for comment.

