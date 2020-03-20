New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that “100 percent of the workforce must stay home” on Friday while giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo explained there are “two basic rules” for New Yorkers during the global pandemic. “Only essential businesses will be functioning,” and “remain indoors to the greatest extent to protect physical and mental health.”

“On the businesses, on the valve, we reduced it to 50 percent of the workforce, we then reduced it to 75 percent of the workforce must stay home, and today we’re bringing it to 100 percent of the workforce must stay home.”

“These are nonessential services, essential services must continue to function. Grocery stores need food, pharmacies need drugs, your internet has to continue to work, the water has to turn on when you turn the faucet, so there are essential services that will continue to function, but 100 percent of the workforce,” he explained.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]