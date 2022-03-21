A China Eastern Airlines plane crashed in Guangxi, China with 132 people on board.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration released a public statement saying the airline lost contact with the plane as it flew over the southern city of Wuzhou in a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou. Multiple reports on the announcement say that of the 132 people who were on board, 9 were crew members and 123 were passengers.

Flight data obtained by NBC News show that the plane rapidly lost speed about an hour into its flight before falling into “a sharp descent.” The casualty count from the crash is unknown, but rescue teams were reportedly sent to the plane’s crash site, a mountainous forest area where a fire was said to have broken out.

“The Civil Aviation Administration of China Eastern Airlines has activated the emergency response mechanism after a Boeing 737 crashed,” the CAAC said in its statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also called for a full investigation.

