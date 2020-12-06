President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening following testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a source who spoke to CNN’s White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond.

“Well, Wolf [Blitzer], it was just three hours ago the president tweeted that Rudy Giuliani had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus and now a person familiar with the matter tells me Giuliani was admitted to the hospital today here in Washington, D.C., at Georgetown University Hospital,” Diamond stated, live on air.

Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital today, a person familiar with the matter tells me. Confirming @maggieNYT — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 6, 2020

White House correspondent for The New York Times, Maggie Haberman, was first to report Giuliani was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

“Mr. Giuliani was at Georgetown University Medical Center, according to a person who was aware of his condition but not authorized to speak publicly. Mr. Giuliani, at age 76, is in the high-risk category for the virus,” Haberman reported.

Watch above, via CNN.

This post has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]