‘Just Incredible’: Bartiromo Stunned By Guest Saying Biden Home Had No Visitor Logs Because It’s ‘Rare’ to Keep Records at a ‘Trap House’

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo began her show Tuesday live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but her first segment covered Hunter Biden, visitor logs, and trap houses with FBN’s Cheryl Casone and frequent guest Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners.

Bartiromo opened her show early Tuesday with a brief overview of the news before turning to the Biden classified documents story, focusing on Republican Rep. James Comer‘s request for visitor logs from the private residence where some of the documents were found sitting around in a garage next to the car. The administration says no visitor logs were kept at the home.

Casone pointed out that the president’s son Hunter Biden used to live at the Delaware home and may have had access to classified material while he was involved in a variety of illicit activities.

Bartiromo turned to Tepper next, asking whether it’s the case that presidential homes in the past have maintained visitor logs even though they are a private residence.

“Now they say, ‘oh, it’s private.’ But that wasn’t the case under Donald Trump,” she said.

Tepper then said that he “gets’ why the Biden home wouldn’t have logs.

“So, you know, it makes sense that there’s no visitor logs,” he said. “Hunter used to live there. So it’s very rare that you see visitor logs being kept at a trap house where illicit drugs are being consumed and things like that.”

“So I get it from that perspective,” he said.

He went on to mention that the place where people keep their “beer fridge’ isn’t the most secure way to store documents, and brought up an old episode of Jay Leno’s car show to make a Christmas gift argument.

After that summation, Bartiromo appropriately reacted with, “that is just incredible.”

