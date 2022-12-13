‘Just One Moment Please!’ Maxine Waters Clashes with GOP Congressman in Tense Committee Hearing Exchange

A hearing of the House Financial Services committee got tense on Tuesday after Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) apparently forgot to yield time to Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) during witness testimony.

The committee convened to address the recent collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency firm that lost its customers billions of dollars. Sam Bankman-Fried, the company’s former CEO, was set to testify before the committee but did not after he was indicted by the Department of Justice on Tuesday morning.

“I would like to enter into the record the closing statements from Ranking Member McHenry and myself,” Waters stated, apparently preparing to wrap up the hearing.

“Chairwoman Waters, chairwoman waters,” Gooden interrupted. “I’ve not had an opportunity to testify–to question the witness.”

After an aide whispered in her ear, Waters thanked the witness as if to dismiss them, prompting another interjection from Gooden.

“Chairwoman Waters,” he said. “Parliamentary inquiry?”

“Yes?” she responded.

“Are all members entitled to question witnesses?” he asked.

“You are!” she shot back before suggesting extending the hearing would cause members to miss a vote. “If you would like to miss the votes on the floor for–”

“Hey, it’s the chairwoman’s prerogative to call a recess,” Gooden protested.

“Just one moment please!” Waters responded.

“That’s your decision, not mine,” he continued.

“You may go right ahead and have five minutes,” she told him.

“Thank you, Madam Chair,” said the congressman, before he proceeded to question the witness.

It’s unclear if Waters, 84, thought Gooden had already had a turn to ask questions or was simply looking to end the hearing.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

