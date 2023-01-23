Co-host of Fox News’s The Five, Jesse Watters, gleefully tore into CNN anchor Pamela Brown on Monday over a weekend segment Brown hosted in which a guest declared there was no violence in Atlanta during recent unrest.

“You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent’… The only acts of violence against people that I saw were actually police tackling protesters,” writer David Peisner told Brown on Saturday, in a segment that sparked angry condemnation in right-wing media.

“I disagree with Greg, and we never disagree. But this wasn’t a mistake by CNN. They booked this guy on purpose in a breaking news situation behind the scenes on a Saturday. This isn’t your regular guest,” began Watters on the topic.

“You have to go out and search for this guy. He’s a no-name freelance reporter who is embedded with the tree-hugging Antifa members for many, many weeks. He knew them personally. He wrote an article about it. He said they were engaging, earnest, educated, well-read, and very funny. He called the guy that shot the cop a ‘strategic thinker,’ and then said, you know, they were a little violent. They threw two ineffective Molotov top cocktails in the direction of police, not at police, while in the direction of police,” Watters raged on the top-rated show in cable news, adding:

So he he says the same thing that he said on CNN in this article, and that’s fine. You can book whoever you want, but to have some guy come out there and say, ‘this isn’t violent and the cops probably started it’ and then not challenged him. Pam Brown’s the anchor. You can’t just have someone come on and just not challenge, just pretend to be fair. It’s what I do. I pretend to be fair. And they didn’t do that. So, another thing that I don’t like, you keep saying, and I’m talking to you.

“I know because your finger was in my face,” replied Jessica Tarlov.

“She hasn’t even said anything yet,” Dana Perino added.

“I’m preemptively attacking you. You keep saying that Antifa is loosely affiliated. Okay, well, these are how many people that went across state lines to commit violence. You know how you guys hate people going across state lines with,” Watters continued as Tarlov interjected, “Their guns, yeah.”

“Across state lines, to commit violence, and then they get bailed out, thousands of dollars. And then there’s also another violent action up in Michigan on the night of violence that they called for.

Loosely affiliated. This sounds like a national action. So I don’t care if it’s loosely affiliated or not. It’s affiliated and they’re hurting people,” Watters concluded.

“Well, they’re not bailed out by an organization. Right. There’s no head of Antifa that says we got some good guys doing some things in Atlanta. Got to get them out of jail. Now I’m going to..” Tarlov continued, as Watters challenged her how she knows that.

“How do you know where the money came from? You don’t know?” Watters demanded. The conversation then devolved into a comparison between Antifa and the Proud Boys.

