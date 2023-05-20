‘Just Raises Cash Off Jordan Neely’: Sean Duffy Trashes Al Sharpton Following Fiery Funeral Speech

Fox News contributor and former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy accused civil rights activist Al Sharpton of raising money off of Jordan Neely’s killing after Sharpton delivered a fiery speech at Neely’s funeral on Friday.

Sharpton delivered a eulogy at Neely’s funeral in Harlem on Friday, during which he protested that “we keep criminalizing people with mental illness,” and said, “A Good Samaritan help those in trouble, they don’t choke them out.”

Following the funeral, Duffy criticized Sharpton’s speech on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle and accused him of not doing enough to help other homeless people like Neely.

“Where in the hell is Al Sharpton to go, ‘You know what, there’s a whole bunch of Jordan Neely’s on the subways and on the streets of New York. You know what? I’m going to go and save one of them. I’m going to go to the streets and help someone out,'” said Duffy.

“He just is going to go to the funeral and he’ll give a speech, but he does nothing to help the people that are just like Jordan Neely,” Duffy continued. “He just raises cash off Jordan Neely.”

The Fox News contributor went on to say, “And by the way, we live by laws. We should enforce our laws and use our court system to determine these cases as opposed to just judging people by race.”

Watch above via Fox News.

