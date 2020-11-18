Morning Joe ripped Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his seeming attempts to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results in the president’s favor.

Mika Brzezinski focused on Graham Wednesday as she brought up his call with Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state for Georgia who claims Graham encouraged him to exclude legal ballots from the state’s 2020 recount. Graham has been denying the accusation against him, though Brzezinski brought up the remarks of Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, who witnessed the call and said there was grey area for Raffensperger and Graham’s sides of the story.

Graham claims that he also spoke to officials in Nevada and Arizona over his issues with mail-in ballots, though the secretaries of state for both states say they’ve heard nothing from the senator.

“So, Lindsey was actually lying to try to cover his tracks after he had been accused by a Republican secretary of state of trying to get him to throw out legal ballots,” Joe Scarborough dryly remarked. This was accompanied by an interjection from Brzezinski asking Graham to “just stop.”

As NBC News reporter Josh Lederman provided further context for the Graham story, Scarborough continued to bash the senator for “asking to disenfranchise thousands, tens of thousands of votes to try, again, to help Donald Trump illegally gain the presidency of the United States.” To Scarborough, it all came back to how Graham has been “lying repeatedly” about his calls with state officials since the election.

