CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported on Friday evening that Vice President Mike Pence is now among those disillusioned with Donald Trump, as their long-standing relationship has hit “its lowest point ever” after the president never bothered to check in on the safety of his vice president while he was trapped in the Capitol as his political supporters were violently ransacking it.

During Collins’ appearance on Erin Burnett OutFront, the eponymous host reviewed the frightening and chaotic events of Wednesday and pointed out a disturbing juxtaposition, where Trump was slamming Pence on Twitter for betraying him and later justified the violence by again pushing conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol mob, even as extremist MAGA supporters were trying to to hunt down and lynch Pence.

“One thing that was highlighted by that timeline is that Vice President Pence is on the senate floor about to do his job,” Burnett notes. “We’ve heard there were people in that mob who were literally talking about killing him. And in a horribly gruesome way. And the president goes on Twitter and slams him. And what is the status of their relationship right now, Trump and Pence?”

“It’s the lowest point that it’s ever been. They’re not even speaking to each other right now. They have not spoken since that happened on Wednesday,” Collins reported. “We’ve reported the president never called to check in on his most loyal deputy while he was on the Senate floor being evacuated because of what was going on, including the people who were trying to target the vice president based on witnesses.”

“The vice president was at the White House today. We saw him come into work in his motorcade, it was the first time he had been there since Wednesday,” Collins added. “We are told he and the president did not have any communication today, which is pretty notable given that the vice president and the president often speak on the phone at least several times a day and he is often in the Oval Office. But that’s where the relationship is right now.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]