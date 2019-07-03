Senator Kamala Harris today blasted President Donald Trump as a “predator.”

“I know predators, and we have a predator living in the White House,” she said in Iowa.

Harris blasted Trump over his “trade tax” and his plans for health care after his campaign promises, as well as the detention centers at the border.

She said there’s been a pattern of predatory behavior from the Trump administration, telling the audience, “I prosecuted the big banks when they preyed on homeowners. I prosecuted the pharmaceutical companies when they preyed on seniors. I prosecuted transnational criminal organizations when they preyed on women and children.”

You can watch a clip of her remarks above, via CNN.

