Vice President Kamala Harris offered Joy Reid a two-minute non-answer after she was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin should be removed from office.

President Joe Biden grabbed headlines from Warsaw, Poland, last Saturday when he deviated from his prepared remarks and stated Putin could not remain in office.

The president referred to Putin, who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as a “dictator bent on rebuilding an empire.”

“We will have a different future — a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities,” Biden also said, before he added, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Biden clarified the comments were his own personal “moral outrage” on Monday. While he refused to walk them back, he stated, “I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change.”

Harris joined The ReidOut for an exclusive interview Friday evening. Reid asked about Putin, relative to his remaining in power.

Reid noted the controversy, before she asked, “He said Vladimir Putin should no longer be the leader of Russia, do you agree?”

Harris, who has gained a reputation for being a less than inspiring speaker, offered a two-minute response in which she did not answer the question:

Listen, I think that you frame the point quite accurately and well, which is America’s policy has been and will continue to be focused on the real issue at hand, which is one, the needs of the Ukrainian people, which we will continue to support through humanitarian assistance, through security assistance, but also ensuring there is serious consequence for Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression as it relates to Ukraine. Which is why our policy from the beginning has been about ensuring that there are going to be real costs exacted against Russia in the form of severe sanctions, which are having a real impact and immediate impact, not to mention the longer term impact, which is about saying there is going to be consequence and accountability when you commit the kinds of atrocities that he is committing.

Harris praised Biden, and then said, “To your point, Joy, I’ve been to Poland.”

Harris noted she had also visited France, Germany and Romania in recent weeks and months:

I will tell you in sitting down with prime ministers and presidents, often the first thing they would say to me is thank you to the United States and this administration for bringing us together, for building the coalition for reinvigorating the relationship between the United States and its NATO allies, reinvigorating the relationship and importance of the relationship to the E.U. in terms of an issue like Ukraine, which is ultimately about one of the most important principles we’re fighting for, the importance of sovereignty territorial integrity.

Harris never addressed Putin, or whether she believes he should remain in power and Reid did not press further.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

