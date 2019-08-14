Senator Kamala Harris reacted to Congressman Steve King‘s comments about rape and incest earlier tonight with some bewilderment.

King said at an event this week, “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest. Would there be any population in the world left if we did that? Considering all of the wars and all the rape and pillage that’s taken place and whatever happened to culture after society? I know that I can’t certify that I’m not a product of that.”

After Wolf Blitzer played the clip, a laughing Harris said, “These guys are just out of their minds! What is that? You got one saying, ‘yeah, the Statue of Liberty only applies to people from Europe,’ and you’ve got another one saying rape and incest is okay. What is going on with these people? They do not understand the importance and the responsibility of their Jobs.”

Harris was also referring to comments by immigration chief Ken Cuccinelli, who said the following on CNN last night, regarding the famous Statue of Liberty poem:

“That poem was referring back to people coming from Europe where they had class-based societies — where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class. And it was… written one year after the first federal public charge rule was written that says, and I’ll quote it, ‘Any person unable to take care of himself without becoming a public charge,’ would be inadmissible. Or, in the terms that my agency deals with, they can’t do what’s called adjusting status, getting a green card, becoming legal permanent residents. Same exact time, Erin.”

Blitzer asked Harris if she thinks King should resign. “I think he should and if not I think he’ll get beat in this election,” she responded.

Harris and a number of 2020 candidates have called on King to resign and/or shown support for the Democrat likely to face him.

You can watch above, via CNN.

