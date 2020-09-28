Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, reacted to the report on President Donald Trump’s taxes by asking exactly who he owes money to.

Harris spoke to Lawrence O’Donnell and, in a preview of the full interview airing tonight, the MSNBC host said, “Personal debt is a very significant issue when considering security clearances. What is your reaction that debt that the president has?”

The California senator said Americans “deserve to have a full accounting of the financial interests, including the indebtness, of the president of the United States.”

“Who does he owe the money to? Tell us. Who do you owe the money to?” she said. “And do you owe debt to any foreign nation? Do you owe debt… do you owe anybody money who is impacted by any decision you make as president of the United States? We need to know that. The American people have a right to know that when the president of the United States acts, he acts with their priorities in mind, not with his priorities in mind.”

