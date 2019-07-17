Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) offered President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine by saying in a new interview that he’s the one who “needs to go back where he came from.”

The 2020 Democratic hopeful spoke to CNN’s Kyung Lah, calling out Trump’s “un-American” comments about how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Presley should “go back” where they came from. The interview occurred amidst an ongoing racial firestorm since each congresswoman of color was born in the United States except for Omar, who immigrated to America as a Somalian child refugee.

“I think it defiles the office of the president of the United States,” Harris said of Trump’s remarks. “It is irresponsible, it is hateful, it is hurtful and he has taken the presidency to a new low.”

Harris went on to speak of Trump’s comments as a “disgusting” abdication of his responsibility as president “to lift people up and not beat them down.” She also spoke of how Trump “thinks that he becomes stronger by those who he pushes down,” and that he “attempts to distract by flame-throwing” so people don’t talk as much about how his policies hurt the country.

“Could it get any worse? Apparently yes, it just did. How low can he go?” Harris said. “He needs to go back where he came from and leave that office and so that’s why I’m running with the intention of making sure there will not be four more years. I don’t think that we can survive having a President of the United States who uses whatever voice he has in a way that is about dividing and fueling hate in our country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

